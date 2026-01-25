Deepa Nayar, who made her film debut with 'Priyam', has finally explained why she chose to step away from the film industry after just one movie. In a video shared on social media, the actor revealed that while a few offers came her way after Priyam, none of them were substantial or offered meaningful roles. She had hoped to continue acting after completing her studies, but opportunities simply didn’t materialise.

“Many people ask why I quit acting after just one film, Priyam. Was it because my experience on the set was bad? Not at all,” Deepa said. “The set of Priyam was amazing. It was incredibly fun, especially with all the kids around. If I were to explain what happened, my entry into films was as unexpected as my exit.”

After the film, Deepa received a couple of offers, but none were strong enough for her to risk her engineering studies. Once she completed her education, she and her parents hoped she could resume her acting career. However, not a single offer came her way.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This was before social media became active, and during that time, my work wasn’t even related to films. People simply forgot me. Moreover, many talented actors like Navya Nair, Meera Jasmine, and Bhavana had entered the industry, which made it easy for someone like me to fade from view,” she added.

Deepa also spoke about her academic journey, explaining that her focus on studies was intentional. “I’ve never been bad at studying, so I wanted to continue my education. I had a strong desire to go abroad and do my master’s. That’s how I ended up completing a master’s degree from Melbourne University. After finishing, I started working immediately, and that’s how I completely stepped away from films.”

FAQs

Q: Which year did Priyam release?

A: Priyam, directed by Sanal, was released in 2000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Q: Why did she quit films after Priyam?

A: Offers were limited and not meaningful, and she wanted to focus on her studies.

Q: Did she have a bad experience on set?

A: No, she loved working on Priyam, especially with the kids.

Q: Why didn’t she return later?

A: After completing her studies, no offers came. Social media wasn’t active, and new actresses had entered the industry.