Vimala, wife of late actor and filmmaker Sreenivasan, was overcome with emotion as she received a posthumous award in his honour, a poignant reminder that the family is still navigating deep personal loss. The award, instituted by the Unnikrishnan Namboothiri Memorial Trust, was presented in recognition of Sreenivasan’s lasting contributions to cinema.

As Vimala accepted the honour, she broke down in tears and leaned on her son, actor Dhyan Sreenivasan, for support. Dhyan, visibly emotional himself, stood by her side throughout the moment. Health Minister Veena George, who presented the award, also offered comforting words to Vimala.

Sreenivasan passed away on December 20, leaving behind a profound void in Malayalam cinema and in the lives of those closest to him. In the weeks since, Dhyan has largely stayed away from public engagements, choosing instead to remain close to his mother during this difficult period. The intimate ceremony was held at the late actor’s residence and was attended by close family members, relatives, and friends.