‘Nadanna Sambhavam’ producer Anoop Kannan has come out strongly against actor Biju Menon, accusing him of failing to honour the promotional commitments outlined in their contract for the film, which hit theatres in 2024. Anoop told Onmanorama that he faced losses to the tune of Rs 25 lakh due to the negligence shown by Biju Menon in promoting the movie, featuring him and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

“We had signed up a contract drawn up by the Kerala Film Producers’ Association, which clearly states that lead actors are required to take part in promotional activities for 10 days. In our industry, it is understandable that artists may find it difficult to commit to promotions for 10 full days due to multiple work engagements. However, it is possible for them to make themselves available for two or three days,” the producer said. “My friendship with Biju Menon stretches far beyond our professional relationship. I had hoped he would honour the commitment we signed, especially since we are good friends. He had initially expressed his willingness to take part in the promotions. However, when the time came, he ignored my requests. I was forced to repeatedly reach out to both him and his manager, urging him to fulfil his commitment. In the end, he participated for just two-and-a-half hours on one day—arriving at 11.30 am and leaving by 2 pm, citing various reasons and concerns,” he said.

Anoop, who is also a director, said he raised the issue with the Film Producers’ Association, which had assured him that the complaint would be resolved before the release of Biju Menon’s next film. “However, Biju Menon’s latest film ‘Valathu Vashathe Kallan’ directed by Jeethu Joseph released nearly two weeks ago, and I had expected the issue to be settled before that. I had even considered taking legal action due to the lack of a positive response,” he said. “I am glad that FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan raised this issue at a press meet today,” he said.

B Unnikrishnan on Monday alleged that habitual late arrival of actors and actresses to film sets have stalled shooting schedules in the past. He also slammed actor Biju Menon for failing to honour his commitment to film producers regarding promotions of his films, including Jeethu Joseph’s film ‘Vallathu Vashathe Kallan.’ Though Onmanorama tried to reach out to Biju Menon or Jeethu Joseph, they are yet to respond.