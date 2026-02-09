In an industry saturated with predictable suspense and formulaic thrillers, ‘Kuttante Shinigami’ has emerged as a refreshing breakthrough, earning approval from megastar Mammootty recently. The film, a sharp-witted supernatural black comedy, is now available for global audiences streaming exclusively on Manorama Max.

Directed by Rasheed Parakkal, the movie follows Kuttan (Jaffer Idukki), a man who claims to possess the legendary axe of Lord Parurama—a treasure he insists was found in a pond near Kanyakumari and gifted to him by an antique collector who is currently behind bars. Kuttan’s life takes a surreal turn when he wakes up one morning to find his reflection missing from the mirror, only to witness his family mourning his sudden demise.

Confused and caught between worlds, he meets the Shinigami (Indrans), a white-collar apprentice to Lord Yama (Kaalan). Having earned his PhD from Japan and received high praise from Kaalan himself for his outstanding performance during the Covid-19 pandemic, this modern-day messenger of death arrives with a suitcase of two slippers that miraculously restock themselves, leading Kuttan through an absurdly brilliant journey of afterlife bureaucracy.

"I was stunned... You won't believe such a person is playing Kaalan. Each frame was a competition between Indrans and Jaffer Idukki, equally supported by all actors,"Mammootty noted, admiring how the actors transformed their natural, understated styles into an incredibly powerful on-screen presence."