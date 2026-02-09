Kasaragod: The Hosdurg police have booked Kannur University Students’ Union chairman Nandaj Babu and SFI Kannur district secretariat member T Ashish for allegedly assaulting a resident during the Kannur University Union Kalolsavam held at Nehru Arts and Science College in Kanhangad. Two more unidentified persons were also booked in the case registered under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Kannur University Students Union Kalolsavam was held at Nehru College, Kanhangad, from February 4 to 8.

According to the FIR, the SFI leaders attacked Gopan Gopal (28), a painter from Theerthankara, a locality behind Nehru College, around 1.30 am on February 8, outside the campus. The complaint states that Gopan was struck on the face with a rock, resulting in the loss of three teeth. When contacted, Gopan said he did not know why he was attacked.

The FIR further notes that the assault took place due to a case of mistaken identity.

However, sources said the SFI leaders from Kannur got into a fight with the residents, and the student outfit affiliated with CPM is trying to hush up what happened after that.

When Kasaragod SFI leaders, who were at the forefront of organising the youth festival, heard of the clash outside the college gate, they rushed out to diffuse the situation. But the SFI leaders from Kannur turned against the SFI leaders from Kasaragod and assaulted them.

Kasaragod SFI District Committee, led by Secretary Pranav K, meanwhile, denied that any clash took place. A press statement issued by the organisation earlier in the day rejected allegations of violence on the sidelines of the Kalolsavam.

They even put out a press statement in the morning denying any clash between the two district committees. However, the FIR registered around 2 pm on February 9, confirmed there was violence at the college, and the SFI leaders could not explain why Gopan was assaulted.

According to sources, Pranav wrote to the CPM Kannur District Committee and SFI state committee asking for exemplary punishment for the leaders from Kannur for the "unprovoked" violence. But Pranav denied writing such a letter. “Why would SFI complain against SFI?” he said.

Sources, however, claimed that a letter was indeed sent, pointing out that those entrusted with maintaining peace and ensuring the smooth conduct of the festival were themselves involved in violence, and seeking strict organisational action.

The sources also said SFI leaders were instructed by the state committee to go silent on the incident. But the FIR complicated the narrative.