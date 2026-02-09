Author and Kerala Sahitya Akademi Chairman K Satchidanandan opens up on contemporary India, Malayali society, the normative rules of politics, and poetry in a conversation with Malayala Manorama editorial committee members Ajay P Mangattu, Ajeesh Muraleedharan, Neetha Naveen and SP Sarath.

Satchidanandan re-reading life, poetry, literature, and politics

We met Satchidanandan at his residence in Thrissur on the very day his latest poetry collection ‘Idavazhikal’ was published. The poem begins thus:

“Njan ente thanne pazhaya kavithakal veendum vayikkukayanu. Aadya vayanayo avasaana vayanayo ennariyaathe, jeevithathintteyum maranathintteyum kavalayil paribhramichukondu.” (I am now re-reading my own old poems, without knowing whether it is my first or last reading, anxious at the juncture of life and death.)

Satchidanandan’s writings and questions are known for illuminating Malayali intellect through his constant engagement with society. None of the questions he raised have lost its sharpness, even as he approaches 80. As he himself wrote in his new poem, this conversation is a re-reading of his life, poetry, literature, and politics. His warnings on totalitarianism and consecutive terms in governance deserve close analysis in the current times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Q. Responses tend to invite trouble in the present climate. Do you respond fully aware of the possible consequences?

A. We can live freely and express ourselves openly if we are not apprehensive about losing positions, life itself, or facing imprisonment. Fear is what silences us. I believe in responding relentlessly and with honesty. There have been minor repercussions, such as the shutting down of my Facebook account, but that is insignificant. I have been imprisoned in the past and believe that even grave consequences do not matter.

Hany Babu, a student I taught at Irinjalakkuda Christ College, was only recently released from jail. I completely understand Umar Khalid. I am close to many who remain imprisoned and those who have been released. If I were in Delhi, they could easily have knocked on my door, fabricated a case, and incarcerated me. After all, my addresses at the farmers’ protest and Shaheen Bagh are there. They could easily have planted evidence on my laptop, seized it and registered a case. That is what is happening now, isn’t it? At least here, we can still express our views openly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Q. How does totalitarianism take root in a society?

A. Marxist thinker Ransy warns that one-party rule is the first step toward totalitarianism. Gradually, it leads to complete authoritarian control. All armed revolutions eventually result in the rule of those who lead them, or the greedy and selfish who follow. Stalin followed Lenin in this way. Rosa Luxemburg questioned Lenin on this, but her concerns were ignored at the time. She insisted that post-revolutionary Russia should not have one-party rule, but should allow opposition. Had Lenin listened to Rosa’s demand for democratic rights, perhaps the ruling elite might have realised its follies. In societies without opposition, or where opposition is silenced, the ruling class fails to recognise its mistakes.

Q. What could be the reason why at least some in our literary, cultural and social arenas turn into immovable mountains, reluctant even to make minor course corrections?

A. I am not one of those towering mountains. Hence, I can sway, bend, and even prostrate before a person. I believe it is more important to be human than anything else. I am still not certain that what I say or do is completely right. I am sensible enough to realise that I may discover another truth in the future. I am not ashamed to admit if I make that change. It is a grave mistake to insist on remaining in the same position at the age of 80 as I was at 12. That only means we have not grown or been self-critical. There was a time when I believed armed revolution was possible in India. But now I realise there is not even a remote possibility. Lessons learned from such realisations are critical. Fearlessness is the greatest lesson I have learned in life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Q. It is a precedent to remain silent on certain matters related to the government when you hold a position like that of the Chairperson of Kerala Sahitya Akademi. Have you faced any problems while breaking that convention and remaining steadfast in your positions?

A. Other than cyberattacks, there have been no problems. After all, this was not a position I asked for. In fact, I have never asked for anything in life. Those who entrusted me with this position know that I will rebel when faced with wrongs. I criticise the Left while remaining with them.

Q. Cultural leaders face criticism for ‘selective’ responses both at the national and State levels. How do you see it?

A. I have doubts about generalising criticisms. How is generalisation possible in criticism? For instance, new-age poets tend to be criticised as a whole. I disagree with that. I can point out at least 15 new-generation poets who write good poetry. I have not only responded to social issues but have also participated in protests.

The usage ‘cultural leader’ itself lacks clarity. I think that usage is prevalent only in Kerala. At most, someone can be described as a cultural activist. Beyond that, who can be called a cultural leader? A writer’s primary duty is to write. How can there be an insistence on responding? That said, I personally believe writers should respond to major issues. That need not be through a statement. It can be expressed through a story or poem, as they serve as meeting points of justice and beauty.

Q. It is an age where good poems can be created using Artificial Intelligence. Isn’t it possible that poets and poems will be completely replaced by AI in the future?

A. The first thing I asked when Meta AI became available on mobile phones was how Wordsworth would have written a poem about Kerala. The poem was ready in two minutes. It had everything, from mountains to rivulets and greenery. The only thing missing was Wordsworth himself. Unless AI begins to think and imagine independently, it will not replace human creativity. A person who writes a poem contributes something from their intellect and that is what makes it stand out.

Q. While in Delhi, saying that I am Left had a broader meaning. You have mentioned once that it is not the same in Kerala. Can you elaborate?

A. Leftist viewpoints are not understood in their broader perspective here. In Kerala, CPM and CPI may clash at any moment. The problem lies in not looking at things from a national perspective. Kerala received nothing in the latest Union Budget. Why couldn’t all parties that believe in democracy come together and hold a march in Delhi? I asked a few leaders during the last election why they couldn’t field a common candidate at least in BJP strongholds.

Even that did not happen. Even Nehruvian Congress itself was a Leftist idea. Shouldn’t we all unite at a time when the country is facing grave challenges?

Q. Is experience the major ingredient of creativity? Or is it aptitude?

A. Aptitude is indeed there. That is indisputable. However, it cannot be defined. I feel poetry tends to give a haunting feeling. I am not chasing poetry; rather, poetry chases me. But that alone does not guarantee it is truly a poem. Of course, experience is needed. One must also be careful in the selection of words. To me, there is no such thing as a synonym in language. No word can replace another. Words like poocha and marjaaran (both meaning cat) may appear the same, but they are used in different contexts.

Q. Earlier, critics used to fill the gap in readers’ understanding. Now social media seems to have taken over that role. How do you see it?

A. I believe literary criticism is not as active as before. However, I would not say it is dead. In cyberspace, what often happens is either praise or scorn. Studies and analyses are missing. Attacks using abusive language are, in many ways, influencing the standard of language in the larger society. The use of abusive language often creates the impression that social media has become an underworld.

Q. Development seems to be the keyword everywhere these days. People who point out pitfalls are getting isolated. In reality, what should development signify, and who should benefit from it?

A. Development without considering environmental and humanitarian impacts is meaningless. That is why Gandhi always asked who should benefit from development. We live in a time when many achievements of the renaissance are either being eliminated or disappearing. There are questions we must ask about development and its votaries: How many humans were truly turned into humans? How many poor people gained livelihoods? How many suppressed women were emboldened to stand up and ask questions? How many minorities were empowered? Development should not be about material progress alone. What a government, party, or movement has done in humanity’s pursuit of equality; these questions are critical.

Q. What about people’s participation in literary fests?

A. I was introduced to literary works like Crime and Punishment and War and Peace, and to progressive ideals, through kadhaprasangam performances by stalwarts like Kedamangalam Sadanandan, Sambashivan and KPCC dramas. They were often staged on temple grounds in the neighbourhood. Visits to libraries came later. We gradually lost such spaces. They were replaced by religious lectures, then bhajans. Progressive ideals entered Kerala through schools and temple grounds. Literary fests attracting large crowds have become active at a time when those spaces have disappeared. They attract large numbers, especially youngsters, because they provide a space where people can come together irrespective of religion, caste, or ideology.

Q. Are consecutive terms in governance healthy?

A. Power getting monopolised poses the grave danger of misuse. We have seen such experiences worldwide. I remind myself and others to be very careful. We have the example of Bengal before us. I have interacted with the extremely poor there. They say continuous rule led to suppression, denial of voting rights, and many other forms of deprivation. Power became concentrated in a group of selfish people. We should learn from Bengal how continuous terms in governance can destroy a party. Extreme corruption and continuous denial of rights aggravated the situation, leading to the Communist Party being swept out. Change in rulers plays a significant role in democracy. That change keeps us alert.