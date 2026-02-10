Jiiva’s Tamil film ‘Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil’ may not have arrived with much noise, but it has slowly carved out a place for itself this season. Emerging as one of those rare releases that found favour through word of mouth rather than hype, the film is now gearing up for its OTT release. It will begin streaming on Netflix from February 12.

Released alongside several bigger titles, ‘Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil’ held its ground in theatres, surprising many with its steady performance. Trade circles have since tagged it a sleeper hit, driven by its grounded narrative and a central performance that plays to Jiiva’s strengths. For many viewers, the film served as a reminder of the actor’s ease with rooted, character-led roles.

Set in a fictional village in Tamil Nadu, the story centres on Jeevarathinam, known to everyone as Jeeva. As the village’s panchayat president, Jeeva runs a tight ship, believing that authority and discipline are non-negotiable. He inserts himself into every key decision, convinced that order can only be maintained if he stays firmly in control. But as his grip on power tightens, the film begins to explore the personal and moral costs of leadership, particularly when authority starts to outweigh empathy.

The film is written and directed by Nithish Sahadev, marking his debut in Tamil cinema. Nithish, who previously helmed the Malayalam hit ‘Falimy’, brings a similar sense of observation and restraint to this project.

The supporting cast plays a crucial role in anchoring the film’s setting. Thambi Ramaiah and Ilavarasu lend credibility and texture to the village milieu, while Prathana Nathan’s performance adds an understated emotional layer. Together, the ensemble helps create a world that feels lived-in and familiar, allowing the film’s themes to resonate without being spelled out.