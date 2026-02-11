In a significant shift aimed at improving on-set working conditions, the Malayalam film industry has introduced sweeping reforms that cut down working hours, standardise facilities and ensure better compensation for overtime and night shoots.

The Kerala Film Producers Association and the Film Employees Federation of Kerala formalised the changes on Monday by signing a revised agreement that redefines how film sets will function going forward.

One of the most notable changes is the reduction in daily working hours. Until now, film shoots often stretched up to 16 hours a day. Under the new agreement, the workday has been capped at 12 hours. The schedule will now operate in structured shifts, divided into morning and afternoon sessions. In addition, cast and crew are guaranteed one-hour breaks each for lunch and dinner, a move aimed at preventing exhaustion and improving overall productivity.

FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan said the decision marks a crucial step towards building a healthier work culture within the industry. The reforms also introduce higher pay rates for overtime and night schedules, addressing long-standing concerns about fair compensation for extended working hours.

Beyond work timings and wages, the agreement mandates standardised food and on-set facilities across productions. The objective is to ensure that working conditions do not vary drastically from one set to another and that basic amenities are consistently maintained.

The new framework will not remain on paper alone. Periodic inspections at shooting locations have been planned to monitor compliance and ensure the rules are implemented in spirit and practice.

These changes will apply across departments, covering actors, technicians and other on-set workers. FEFKA, the apex body representing film workers in Kerala, brings together 21 trade unions and more than 8,000 members, including directors, cinematographers, editors, musicians, art directors, technicians, drivers and mess workers.