The hearings of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll have been completed in 62 Assembly constituencies across the state, Chief Electoral Officer Dr Rathan U Kelkar has said.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, Kelkar also commended officials for completing the hearing process swiftly and without lapses, noting that hearings are among the most time-consuming stages of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

With Alappuzha becoming the first district in Kerala to complete all procedures, including hearings, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram are leading in terms of the highest number of constituencies that have completed the process, with 14 each. Palakkad, with 10 constituencies, and Alappuzha, with nine, rank second and third, respectively.

The 62 constituencies where hearings have been completed, along with the number of notices issued, are as follows:

Kasaragod:

Udma (22,431)

Kannur:

Dharmadam (17,972)

Malappuram:

Eranad (20,253), Wandoor (22,829)

Palakkad:

Thrithala (16,501), Pattambi (17,256), Shoranur (20,753), Kongad (18,553), Mannarkkad (20,893), Malampuzha (37,201), Palakkad (36,956), Tarur (20,957), Chittur (24,986), Alathur (20,474)

Thrissur:

Wadakkanchery (22,508), Thrissur (27,923), Pudukad (30,544), Chalakudy (33,756)

Ernakulam:

Perumbavoor (20,511), Angamaly (27,191), Aluva (27,614), Kalamassery (24,958), Paravur (23,335), Vypeen (25,553), Kochi (31,221), Thripunithura (47,776), Ernakulam (35,473), Thrikkakara (37,612), Kunnathunad (20,688), Piravom (26,003), Muvattupuzha (27,404), Kothamangalam (17,774)

Idukki:

Thodupuzha (27,208)

Kottayam:

Pala (39,323), Kaduthuruthy (33,481), Vaikom (19,518), Changanassery (53,465), Kanjirappally (36,764), Poonjar (41,276)

Alappuzha:

Aroor (28,180), Cherthala (22,371), Alappuzha (37,438), Ambalappuzha (29,043), Kuttanad (14,233), Haripad (21,479), Kayamkulam (33,932), Mavelikkara (26,332), Chengannur (31,610)

Thiruvananthapuram:

Varkala (24,810), Attingal (26,820), Chirayinkeezhu (24,384), Nedumangad (27,518), Vamanapuram (24,469), Kazhakkoottam (39,715), Vattiyoorkavu (47,477), Thiruvananthapuram (43,526), Nemom (42,390), Aruvikkara (23,427), Parassala (39,499), Kattakkada (34,015), Kovalam (44,367), Neyyattinkara (35,129).