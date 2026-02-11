Valentine’s week is turning into a packed affair at the movies. This Friday, February 13, theatres will see a mix of breezy romances, dark thrillers, offbeat dramas and literary adaptations hitting the big screen across Malayalam, Hindi and English. From feel-good love stories to unsettling mysteries, here’s a look at what’s lined up for release.

Sukhamano Sukhamanu (Malayalam)

Positioned as a light-hearted romantic entertainer, Sukhamano Sukhamanu is directed and written by Arun Lal Ramachandran. The film centres on a young love story led by Mathew Thomas and Devika Sanjay, promising a blend of humour and heart.

The supporting cast brings together seasoned performers and fresh faces, including Jagadish, Sphadikam George, Kudassanad Kanakam, Nobi Marcos, Akhil Kavalayoor, Manikuttan, Jibin Gopinath, Abin Bino, Taba Reema, Gayathri Mayura and Sandhya Manoj, adding colour and energy to the narrative.

Releasing on February 13.

Spa (Malayalam)

Abrid Shine’s Spa sheds the calm, soothing image suggested by its title and instead delves into the murkier undercurrents of a wellness centre. Set within and around a spa, the film explores the unsettling secrets and questionable dealings that lie beneath its polished surface.

The film boasts a large ensemble led by Shruthy Menon, Sidharth Bharathan and Radhika Radhakrishnan. They are joined by Sreeja Das, Poojitha Menon, Rima Dutta, Sreelakshmi Bhatt, Neena Kurup, Megha Thomas, Vineeth Thattil, Prasanth Alexander, Vijay Menon, Dinesh Prabhakar, Major Ravi, Ashwin K Kumar, Srikant Murali, Kichu Tellus and Joji K John.

Releasing on February 13.

Pennum Porattum (Malayalam)

Actor Rajesh Madhavan turns director with Pennum Porattum, a film written by Ravi Shankar and set in a fictional village. At its centre is an unusual protagonist: a dog whose struggle for survival anchors the story and drives its emotional weight.

The project features writer Subash Chandran alongside actors Raina Radhakrishnan and Shinoj, in addition to nearly a hundred newcomers. Rajesh also appears in a brief role, marking his first outing behind the camera while continuing to face it.

Releasing on February 13.

O’ Romeo (Hindi)

Shahid Kapoor reunites with Vishal Bharadwaj for the fourth time in O’ Romeo, a collaboration that has consistently generated intrigue among cinephiles. Slated for release this weekend, the film arrives with considerable buzz.

The cast also includes Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey and Farida Jalal, forming a strong supporting lineup that adds depth and star power to the film.

Releasing on February 13.

Wuthering Heights (English)

Emerald Fennell offers a fresh cinematic interpretation of Wuthering Heights, drawing inspiration from Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel. The romantic drama revisits the turbulent relationship between Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff for contemporary audiences.

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi step into the iconic roles, supported by Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell, who round out the ensemble in this reimagined take on the literary classic.

Releasing on February 13.

Ee Thani Niram (Malayalam)

Directed by Ratheesh Nedumangadu and written by Ambika Kannan Bai, Ee Thani Niram stars Anoop Menon in the lead. The film unfolds at a resort that regularly hosts “camp with strangers” programmes, drawing young participants from different regions for a shared experience.

What begins as a social getaway soon spirals into a tense mystery when a young woman becomes the victim of a tragic incident. The subsequent investigation into what transpired forms the crux of the story.

Releasing on February 13.