Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp

Mamta Mohandas has revealed a shocking moment from her past, where a Malayali actor invited her on a date—only to later discover he was already engaged. The actress shared intimate details about her personal life, past relationships, and her journey of self-discovery in a special podcast with Suhasini for Joy Alukkas.
“I didn’t have much experience with dating or relationships,” Mamta said. “After being diagnosed with an illness, I wanted to fulfill my own expectations as a woman. A well-known actor asked me out on a date, and I even got my mother’s approval. But a month later, I found out he was already engaged when he invited me. It was a real shock. Then, I met someone else, but I soon realised he was just wasting my time,” she said, though she did not name the actor.

Mamta also spoke candidly about her marriage to her ex-husband, Prajith. The two met at his twin sister’s wedding, bonded over shared interests, and he later proposed. “It felt simple and right,” Mamta said. “I believed in marriage as a lifelong commitment, but six months later, I had to walk away. It wasn’t an easy decision. I was the one who wanted to get married, but I was fighting my health, and my mother had concerns. I thought I needed a companion. But marriage requires effort from both sides.”
Following her divorce, Mamta quickly entered another relationship, which she later realised was more of a rebound. “Rebound relationships can be harmful,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mamta Mohandas has become a symbol of strength in Malayalam cinema. After battling cancer twice during the peak of her career, she emerged victorious with unshakable courage.

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.