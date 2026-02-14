Malappuram: In a significant development that could reshape the religious landscape of Kerala’s Sunni Muslim community, renewed efforts toward reconciliation between the two factions of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama have gained fresh momentum. Days after the EK faction publicly called for unity, the AP faction responded on Saturday in equally affirmative terms, signalling what many observers see as the most promising opening in years for possible reunification.

Proclaiming the centenary celebration programme of the AP faction, its leader Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar said Sunni unity is a major necessity of the present time. Addressing thousands of cadres at a conference held in Kottakkal, he stressed that efforts toward unity must proceed while firmly upholding Samastha’s declared policies and principles.

“Rather than pursuing paths of disagreement, efforts should focus on identifying areas of agreement and moving ahead together,” Musliyar said.

Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar at Samastha Cetenary Grand Conference. Photo: Facebook/Samastha Cetenary

Recently, the EK faction, led by Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, had, during its own centenary celebrations, called for Sunni unity and urged organisations that had split from Samastha to return to its fold. The appeal was widely viewed as a significant step toward healing a divide that has shaped Kerala’s Sunni community for decades.

The AP faction, led by Kanthapuram, emerged in 1989 following a split in Samastha. An earlier split had resulted in the formation of the Kerala Samsthana Jamiathul Ulama. Since then, the community has largely remained divided between the EK and AP groupings.

In a notable move, both factions had earlier appointed four-member committees to hold discussions on Sunni unity. Talks have progressed under the leadership of these committees, and both sides have expressed willingness to continue the dialogue.

Musliyar emphasised that constructive efforts toward unity must be approached with dignity and mutual respect. “No interventions—whether through words or actions—should obstruct these initiatives,” he said.

Discussions between the two factions had previously received approval from their respective Mushawaras (consultative councils), and several joint meetings have already taken place. According to him, Kerala has witnessed constructive outcomes from these engagements.

Grounded in matters of faith and practice and aligned with Samastha’s established objectives, the AP faction sincerely desires friendship and unity, he said, reiterating their readiness for further talks. “At a time when various distorted ideologies seek dominance, we must unite with the strength of faith and principles to build a world founded on love and solidarity,” he added.

Alongside Sunni unity, Musliyar underscored the importance of peace and harmony among all sections of society. Development, he said, must aim at the social and economic progress of all people. “No community can achieve progress without happiness and peace. Attempts to create divisions in the name of caste or religion and thereby hinder development must be recognised and resisted,” he said.

He also called on political parties to safeguard pluralism and uphold democratic values. Political activity, he noted, should serve democracy and public welfare. Religious nationalism, he asserted, cannot be accepted under any circumstances. Aligning with extremist ideologies for political gain would harm democratic principles and erode the moral foundations of society. During elections, he said, priority should be given to people’s basic needs and development rather than personal attacks and hate campaigns.

At the meeting, Musliyar also announced that the centenary conference of the AP faction of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama will be held in Malappuram from January 28 to 31 next year.