Malappuram: In a strongly worded resolution passed at its centenary proclamation meeting in Kottakkal on Saturday, the AP faction of Sunnis sharply criticised what it termed “political Islamist” ideologies, in an apparent reference to reported moves within the United Democratic Front (UDF) to explore an alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami ahead of the upcoming Assembly election.

The resolution stated that attempts to merge religion with politics for electoral consolidation undermine the very essence of democracy and encourage religious sectarianism. It warned that interpreting Islam merely as a materialistic ideology for political power is alien to its spiritual foundations and potentially harmful to the Muslim community.

In India’s secular and democratic context, the resolution noted, “political Islamist” ideologies — described as incompatible with the country’s pluralistic fabric — have consistently sought to isolate believers from mainstream society and push them towards narrow sectarian polarisation.

In an indirect but clear reference to possible political realignments, the resolution said that when parties within the secular camp enter into unprincipled alliances with organisations driven by divisive ideological foundations for electoral gain, and grant them political legitimacy, it poses a threat to the country’s pluralism.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AP faction urged political parties to withdraw from what it termed opportunistic positions that offer space to political Islamists marked by ideological deviations. It also called upon believers to firmly reject political distortions and alliances that weaken the protective framework of secularism, and to uphold democratic vigilance with clarity and conviction.