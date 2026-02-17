A video in which television serial artist Rekha Satheesh is requesting the Chief Minister’s help has become viral on social media. An emotional Rekha reveals that she is suffering severe mental distress due to a few YouTubers. She also said that the YouTubers would be responsible if something happens to her. Rekha begins the video by saying that she has been staying in her flat, without any work, for the last nine months.

“Respected Pinarayi Vijayan sir. My name is Rekha Satheesh. I work as an actress in the Malayalam television serial industry. I have a son who is a class nine student. I have been staying at my flat, without any work, for the last nine months. A group of YouTubers have been posting videos about me with disgraceful captions for more than three months. They are not letting me live peacefully and I am in severe stress.

I cannot take this stress anymore. Lots of lives are being lost in Kerala due to social media attacks like this. I am a woman who tries to work hard for her son. But, I have lost my will to live because of these YouTubers. I can’t live due to severe mental stress. I am filming this video to let you know that if something happens to me, the YouTubers who have been constantly insulting me would be responsible. So, this should end now.

They have been insulting not just me, but a lot of others who are working in the same industry. They are exploiting us. I request the Chief Minister to take strict action against them. Not just me, but my brothers and sisters too shouldn’t go through such harrasment. The government should take some action in this matter to save us,” said Rekha.

A few days ago, Rekha had posted a video on social media that quickly went viral. In the video, she revealed that she was taking a very big decision in life. “Everyone knows what I have been through in life - the pain, silence and a myriad questions. Now, I have taken the best decision in my life,” Rekha had said.

Rekha had posted the video with the caption, ‘A new chapter’. However, the video was widely criticised by a section of users on social media with many speculating that Rekha was getting married for the fifth time.