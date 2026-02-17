Kozhikode: A major fire broke out at a textile showroom in the city on Tuesday evening, triggering panic among shoppers and staff. The blaze erupted at the three-storey Jayalakshmi Silks building near the Kozhikode railway station around 6 pm, when the premises were crowded with customers.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot, and at least three fire engines from two nearby stations were pressed into service to contain the flames. Police said no injuries were reported, as authorities and showroom staff managed to evacuate shoppers and employees immediately after smoke was noticed on the first floor.

The fire rapidly spread, engulfing large portions of the first and second floors of the building. Thick smoke billowed from the structure, and the surrounding area was cordoned off as a precaution while firefighting operations continued late into the evening.

According to Govinda Kamath, Managing Director of Jayalakshmi Silks, smoke was first detected in a corner of the first floor. “Our staff acted swiftly and evacuated all customers and employees from the building. Firefighting efforts are underway. The extent of the loss can be assessed only after the fire is fully doused. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” he said.

This is the second major fire incident reported at the same showroom within three years. In 2023, a similar blaze had gutted parts of the approximately 7,000-square-foot building, and it took around 22 fire engines and hours of effort to bring the flames under control.

Authorities said a detailed inspection would be carried out after the site cools down to determine the origin of the fire and assess structural safety before any reopening.