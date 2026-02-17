Thiruvananthapuram: The holy month of Ramadan will begin in Kerala on Thursday, as the crescent moon marking the start of the fasting month was not sighted on Tuesday.

The Khatheeb's & Qazi Forum said there was no confirmed sighting of the Ramadan crescent moon anywhere in the State. As a result, Wednesday will mark the completion of the month of Sha'ban with 30 days, and Ramadan fasting will commence on Thursday.