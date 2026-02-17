Kozhikode: Kanthapuram Aboobacker Musaliyar, General Secretary of the All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama, is facing strong criticism from various Muslim organisations for his recent statement after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that Muslims in India face no issues or insecurity.

The controversial remark was made during a television interview on February 16, following his meeting with the Prime Minister.

Strongly criticising the statement, the Kerala Muslim Youth Federation (KMYF), the youth wing of the Dakshina Kerala Jamiathul Ulama—a Sunni body based in southern Kerala—alleged that Kanthapuram’s comments “whitewash violence perpetrated by the Sangh Parivar with government support.”

“At a time when even international agencies are expressing concern over threats faced by the Muslim minority in India, Kanthapuram’s statement is shocking. India is witnessing a dangerous situation in which Muslims are being targeted culturally and physically with the use of state machinery. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have openly made statements encouraging ethnic cleansing. Legislation has blatantly encroached on Muslim personal laws. In Malabar, where Kanthapuram operates, news recently emerged of an elderly man whose citizenship has been jeopardised due to the SIR process. Those spreading hate propaganda are now claiming that Muslims are safe under the Modi government, and Kanthapuram’s statement effectively endorses these arguments,” said a KMYF statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, IP Abdul Salam, Secretary of Markazudawa under the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen, alleged that Kanthapuram’s statements were influenced by fear of the central agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED) and intended to please the Prime Minister. He also criticised Kanthapuram for assuming grand titles, stating that “no one has appointed him as India’s Grand Mufti” and that he “misrepresents the condition of the community for personal gain.”

Taufiq Mambad, State President of the Solidarity Youth Movement, said such endorsements made near centres of power—claiming that Muslims are safe in India—belittle the struggles of large sections of the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan also rejected Kanthapuram’s position, asserting that his claim is “a personal opinion” and that minorities, including Muslims and Christians, face widespread attacks and insecurity in India. Satheesan accused Kanthapuram of ignoring the challenges faced by the community under what he termed a “fascist regime.”

Meanwhile, the AP faction of Sunnis led by Kanthapuram issued a clarification, stating that the leader had meant Muslims are safe under India’s Constitution. “In an orderly system of governance, under a secure Constitution, we live with full democracy—in that sense, we are safe. That is what we have always said,” said Khalilul Bukhari Thangal, a prominent AP faction leader who accompanied Kanthapuram during the visit to Prime Minister Modi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unconfirmed reports also suggest that Kanthapuram invited PM Modi to attend the centenary celebrations of Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulama, to be held in Malappuram next year, with the Prime Minister reportedly likely to attend.