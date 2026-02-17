Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Tuesday issued an order to standardise the operating hours of bar hotels and beer and wine parlours across the state. As per the amended rules, bars will now be permitted to function from 10 am to midnight (12 am).

The government amended the Foreign Liquor Rules to also allow toddy shops and beer parlours to operate between 11 am and 11 pm. Earlier, these facilities were allowed to function from 8 am to 9 pm, while bar hotels operated between 11 am and 11 pm. The revised timings bring uniformity and align liquor outlet hours with those followed in major tourism circuits across the state.

The amendment further allows bar hotels with five-star classification and above to remain open for an additional three hours beyond midnight, subject to the payment of an extra annual rental of ₹5 lakh. However, the extended hours will not apply if the following day is a statutory dry day.

The move follows a long-standing demand raised by the Federation of Kerala Hotels Association, which had repeatedly sought an extension of bar timings. The association had pointed out that bars located near tourism circuits were being forced to shut earlier than those operating within designated tourism centres, many of which function till midnight.

The government said the decision is aimed at bringing uniformity in liquor outlet timings and boosting high-end tourism. It is expected to benefit destination weddings, international conferences and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions).