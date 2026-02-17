The Kerala government on Tuesday temporarily froze an order that barred holders of sports and institutional gun licences from shooting wild boars.

The decision followed an intervention by Forest Minister AK Saseendran, who directed the Additional Chief Secretary of the Forest Department to keep the order in abeyance.

The earlier restriction stated that individuals holding sports or institutional licences were not permitted to use their firearms for wild boar culling. Only firearm licence holders authorised for crop protection or self-defence were permitted to shoot the animals. The decision had triggered widespread protests across the state, with shooters announcing plans for a statewide boycott of wildlife culling operations.

The minister has now pointed out that if the use of such weapons for purposes other than those specified in the licence is to be regulated, it must first be examined which department has the legal authority to impose such restrictions.

The order was originally issued based on a recommendation from the Idukki District Collector and the opinion of the Home Department. It had instructed licensing authorities to scrutinise the validity of such licences and their usage, and to issue further orders or clarifications if required.

Citing legal ambiguity over jurisdiction and enforcement powers, the government has now decided to suspend the implementation of the order temporarily.

Kerala has only about 250 empanelled gun licence holders, with sports-licence holders accounting for nearly 50 per cent of those engaged in wildlife culling activities.