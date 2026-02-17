The trailer of ‘The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond’ has arrived, and it has already stirred up intense conversation online. The sequel to the controversial 2023 film ‘The Kerala Story’ appears to widen its scope beyond Kerala, attempting to address what the makers describe as a nationwide issue. Within hours of release, the three-minute-seven-second trailer racked up over 78 lakh views, signalling both curiosity and controversy in equal measure.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the sequel shifts its narrative from a Kerala-centric storyline to a broader Indian canvas. The trailer follows three ambitious Hindu women from different states whose lives take a drastic turn after falling in love, converting to Islam, and allegedly being “tricked” by their husbands. Their shattered dreams form the emotional core of the film, echoing the thematic structure of its predecessor while expanding its geographical reach.

The first film, The Kerala Story, had sparked widespread debate even before its release. Its central claim that thousands of women from Kerala were radicalised and recruited by extremist groups triggered fierce criticism from political leaders and civil society. Pinarayi Vijayan had labelled the film “propaganda,” warning that such narratives could fuel communal tension. Similarly, Shashi Tharoor publicly questioned the statistics cited by the filmmakers, even offering rewards for verified evidence to support those claims.

The controversy did not remain limited to public discourse. Petitions were filed across multiple courts, including the Kerala High Court, Madras High Court and the Supreme Court of India, seeking a ban on the film over concerns of communal disharmony. While the courts did not stay its release, the Supreme Court mandated a disclaimer clarifying that the story was fictional and not based on authenticated data. Promotional content that referenced “32,000 women” was subsequently removed from official platforms.

Despite the backlash, the original film performed strongly at the box office and went on to win two National Film Awards in 2025, including Best Director for Sudipto Sen and Best Cinematography for Prasantanu Mohapatra. This success appears to have emboldened the makers to expand the narrative with a sequel that aims to reposition the debate on a national scale rather than a regional one.

Early reactions to the sequel’s teaser had been largely mocking, with many netizens criticising the first film’s portrayal of Kerala, including its language, slang and cultural nuances. However, the new trailer suggests a more researched approach, possibly an attempt by the team to address earlier criticisms and avoid similar backlash.

Whether The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond will be seen as a corrective follow-up or another polarising entry remains to be seen. What is clear is that the film is poised to reignite the same ideological debates that defined its predecessor. The sequel is scheduled to hit theatres on February 27, and if the viral trailer is any indication, the conversations around it are only just beginning.