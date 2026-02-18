The trailer of ‘Prathichaya’, written and directed by B Unnikrishnan and starring Nivin Pauly and Balachandra Menon in the lead, has been released, offering a glimpse into a politically charged narrative that probes the inner workings of contemporary power structures. The visuals hint that several major developments that once shook Kerala’s political landscape are woven into the story. References to the Secretariat siege protest during the tenure of Oommen Chandy are also visible, suggesting a plot rooted in real political tensions. With its release timed close to the election season, the film’s overt political commentary has already sparked interest in political and film circles alike.

However, much of the online conversation has revolved around comparisons with ‘Lucifer’. Several viewers pointed out similarities in tone and staging, with one comment reading, “Is it just me who’s feeling a ‘Lucifer’ touch?” Another remarked, “Looks like in shots Unnikrishnan tried to become a Prithviraj,” while a third quipped, “Nivin annante ‘Lucifer’.” The trailer’s moody lighting, grand political backdrop and stylised framing do echo the visual grammar of Lucifer, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and headlined by Mohanlal, which famously became the second Malayalam film to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies along with RD Illuminations LLP, ‘Prathichaya’ also marks Unnikrishnan’s return to scriptwriting after a gap of two films. The trailer features dialogues that directly address political themes, while hinting at several controversies that have dominated discussions in Kerala over the years. Shot over nearly 100 days across Kerala, various Indian states and select international locations, the film positions itself within the political drama genre, a space that Malayalam cinema has explored only sparingly in recent times. It is expected to arrive in theatres as a festive release. Another notable aspect is Balachandra Menon’s return in a powerful role during the 50th year of his film career.

The film boasts a large ensemble cast including Sharafudheen, Harisree Ashokan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Neetu Krishna, Ann Augustine, Sabitha Anand, Vishnu Agasthya, Nishanth Sagar, RJ Vijitha, Sai Kumar, Vaishakh Shankar, Megha Thomas, Chirag Jani, Aneena, Nandini Gopalakrishnan and Chilamban Jose in key roles.