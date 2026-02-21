Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly has shared a heartfelt note thanking actors Suriya and Jyotika for a thoughtful gift hamper and congratulatory message celebrating the success of his latest release, Sarvam Maya. Posting a picture of the hamper and the note on X, Nivin wrote that the gesture meant a lot to him and expressed his gratitude to the couple for their warm wishes.

The duo’s appreciation was not limited to Nivin alone. They also sent similar hampers to members of the film’s team, including actress Riya Shibu, whose performance in director Akhil Sathyan’s blockbuster has earned widespread praise. Riya had earlier taken to social media to share pictures of the hamper and the handwritten note, calling the gesture deeply meaningful. She wrote that receiving such recognition from the actors for her performance was overwhelming and that she accepted it on behalf of the entire team of Sarvam Maya.

In their message, the couple lauded Riya’s performance, describing it as natural, impactful and a delight to watch, while wishing her continued success and many more memorable roles in the future.

Directed by Akhil Sathyan, son of veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad, Sarvam Maya has turned out to be a major box office success, reportedly grossing over Rs 150 crore worldwide. The horror-comedy, which also features Aju Varghese in a key role, has maintained a strong theatrical run even after its OTT release.

The film’s technical crew includes music composer Justin Prabhakaran, art director Rajeevan, and cinematographer Sharan Velayudhan Nair, who earlier worked on the critically acclaimed Sookshmadarshini.