Kerala final voters list 2026 published: How to check and appeal
The Special Intensive Revision is over, and Kerala’s final electoral roll for the assembly elections 2026 was published on Saturday. The updated roll shows 2,69,53,644 voters in the state.
Steps to check
- Visit website
- Enter your EPIC number and search to verify your status
- You can also download the polling station-wise ASD list in the next tab
- To find your old and corresponding new Epic Number, click here
- To find your polling station, click here
The latest revision has led to a net deletion of 8,97,211 names compared to the October 2025 base roll, which had 2,78,50,855 voters. 53,229 people were specifically removed from the draft roll for reasons such as death, acquisition of foreign citizenship, change of residence, or duplication.
Is the revision process over?
The SIR exercise is still in progress. Between January 31 and February 16, the Election Commission received 4,01,368 additional applications, including:
- Form 6 (new voter inclusion): 1,23,133
- Form 6A (overseas voters): 7,421
- Form 7 (deletion requests): 1,66,404
- Form 8 (corrections): 1,04,410
Some of these applicants may already appear on the February 21 final list, while others are expected to appear on a supplementary roll.
How to appeal if your name is missing
Voters can challenge deletions through a two-stage appeal process:
- First appeal: Before the District Election Officer under Section 24(a) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950
- Second appeal: Before the Chief Electoral Officer under Section 24(b)
Importantly, applications for inclusion in the voters list can be submitted until the last date for filing nomination papers.
Voters are advised to check their details early and file corrections or appeals if required.