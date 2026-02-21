Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s final electoral roll will be published by the State Election Commission before 2 pm on Saturday. The updated list will also be shared with political parties.

Following the three-month Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise conducted by the Election Commission of India, the number of voters in the state stands at 2,69,53,644, according to the figures released on Friday. Officials indicated that the figure could rise by at least one lakh when the Chief Electoral Officer releases the final list.

Compared to the October 2025 electoral roll, which served as the base list for the SIR and had 2,78,50,855 voters, the current exercise has resulted in the deletion of 8,97,211 names. This marks a substantial reduction in deletions compared with the draft SIR list.

The electoral roll used by the Kerala State Election Commission for the recently concluded local body polls had 2,86,24,558 voters. In comparison, the final SIR list is lower by 16,79,914 voters.

The SIR process is still underway. Between January 31 and February 16, the Election Commission received 4,01,368 additional applications. These include 1,23,133 Form 6 applications, 7,421 Form 6A submissions, 1,66,404 Form 7 requests and 1,04,410 Form 8 applications for corrections in the electoral roll. Some of these applicants are likely to be included in the supplementary list.