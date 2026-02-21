Thiruvananthapuram: Youth Congress workers staged a protest against Kerala Health Minister Veena George over the incident in which a surgical instrument (artery forceps) was left inside a patient's abdomen during treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha. The protesters marched to the minister's official residence in Thiruvananthapuram, raised slogans and placed a wreath at the doorstep. Veena George was not present at the residence when the protesters arrived.

Hitting back at the protesters, the minister, who was in Pathanamthitta for an inauguration, alleged that her gate was damaged during the agitation and that her security guard was attacked. "I have done everything within my capacity as Health Minister while dealing with the medical negligence case at Alappuzha Medical College," Veena George said.

She also pointed out that a similar medical negligence case, in which a mosquito forceps was found inside a patient, had been reported earlier at a private hospital. "There were no media reports or protests then," she said.

"This is just an attempt by the Congress to cover up its losing face. Even their political adviser has told them there is no anti-incumbency trend," she added. "People of Kerala will place a wreath on them," the minister said. UDF activists also protested against the minister in Pathanamthitta.

Only three police personnel were on guard at the minister's residence at the time and they were unable to stop the activists from entering the premises. The protesters later staged a dharna in front of the minister's residence, waving black flags and raising slogans demanding George's resignation.