Thiruvananthapuram: Nearly 80 per cent of the state's population will be urban by 2050, according to the Kerala Urban Policy prepared by the Local Self Government Department.

The report notes that unlike other states that grow around large, dense cities, Kerala's urban growth is spread out in a linear pattern, with towns and semi-urban areas stretching between the coast and the hills. At the same time, the state is highly vulnerable to climate-related disasters such as floods, landslides and coastal erosion. This makes planning for infrastructure, land use and public services more challenging.

In view of this, the Kerala Urban Policy Commission has recommended setting up six directly elected Metropolitan Planning Committees (MPCs) around the municipal corporations of Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Kollam, Thrissur and Kannur to steer urban development in and around these areas. The planning areas of the MPCs should be delineated based on population size and density, connectivity, land use and other relevant criteria, the Commission said.

The Commission also recommended preparing risk-informed master plans at the local level to integrate climate resilience into urban planning. All spatial plans, including Disaster Management Plans, Master Plans, Development Plans and Local Area Plans, should be aligned to ensure cohesive and risk-sensitive development, particularly in ecologically fragile and hazard-prone areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The vision for 2050 is a network of well-planned, well-governed and climate-resilient cities and towns, rooted in the state's strong tradition of decentralised governance and participatory planning," the report said. It added that these urban centres should be inclusive, technologically enabled, safe and resilient, offering efficient mobility, reliable infrastructure, quality public spaces and diverse livelihood opportunities.

Kerala, on February 13, became the first state in the country to adopt a comprehensive Urban Policy, outlining a long-term vision for development as the state steadily moves towards greater urbanisation. The draft Urban Policy, prepared by the Local Self Government Department, was approved by the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office. The approval marks the completion of nearly two years of sustained efforts.