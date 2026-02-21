Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) has criticised the Health Department, stating that the alleged medical negligence at Alappuzha TD Medical College stemmed from failure to follow mandatory surgical standards and ineffective implementation of the surgical safety checklist.

Calling the episode extremely serious, the association demanded urgent systemic corrections. It also flagged the practice of bystanders transporting patients within hospitals due to staff shortages, terming it a dangerous situation. The association further criticised the government for not implementing the comprehensive surgical safety protocol it had submitted to Health Minister Veena George in July 2024.

In a press release issued on February 20, KGMCTA described the development at the medical college hospital as deeply distressing and expressed sympathy with the affected patient and her family. While noting that thousands of surgeries are successfully conducted every year in government medical colleges, the association warned that even isolated lapses could erode public trust in the healthcare system.

KGMCTA said it had submitted a comprehensive surgical safety protocol to the government in 2024, but no action has been taken so far. The recommendations included mandatory implementation of the WHO Surgical Safety Checklist, a precise instrument counting system with one scrub nurse and one floor nurse per patient, strict adherence to the Time-Out procedure, operation theatre-based safety audits, and clear documentation of responsibility.

The association termed the government’s inaction on these proposals disappointing and pointed to structural deficiencies such as shortage of human resources, inadequate staff pattern, lack of basic infrastructure, and excessive surgical workload. Surgeons and operation theatre staff in government medical colleges are currently working under heavy pressure, and the absence of adequate nursing, technical, and support staff as per norms is hindering strict compliance with safety protocols, the release said.

The association called for a transparent and time-bound investigation into the incident and urged authorities to ensure the patient receives the best possible treatment and humane support. It also reiterated its demand for immediate statewide implementation of the surgical safety protocol it had submitted, along with urgent strengthening of manpower and infrastructure.

The case of medical negligence came to light after an X-ray reportedly revealed a pair of forceps inside the abdomen of Usha Joseph, a native of Punnapra, five years after she underwent fibroid removal surgery at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital in May 2021.





