Kochi: Usha Joseph, a native of Punnapra, underwent surgery at Amrita Hospital in Kochi on Saturday to remove an artery forceps that had been left inside her abdomen in 2021. The incident had triggered a political storm, with parties trading blame over systemic lapses that led to the error.

The surgery was led by Head of the Gastroenterology Department Dr O V Sudheer, Urology Department Head Dr K V Sanjivan, and Gynaecology Department Head Dr Radhamani. As per the directive of the Kerala government, Superintendent Dr Ganesh Mohan and Surgery Department Head Dr Abdul Siyad A K from Ernakulam Government Medical College were present during the procedure.

Doctors said the patient's condition is stable following the surgery.

The case

Usha Joseph, then aged 48, approached the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital on May 10, 2021, with complaints of abdominal bulging. Doctors diagnosed a large uterine tumour weighing about 3.5 kg and performed surgery, after which she was discharged within two days. The hospital said there was no follow-up visit. The procedure was conducted by Dr Shahida under the unit of Dr Lalithambica Karunakaran, former Professor and Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

The principal said an artery forceps was later detected inside the woman's body when she consulted a urologist. When she returned to the medical college, doctors advised immediate admission for removal surgery. However, she declined, citing her husband's health condition and her son's needs, and later got admitted to a private hospital.

After the incident came to light, the hospital launched both preliminary and detailed inquiries. A committee comprising the principal, RMO and superintendent conducted a preliminary review of case sheets and related records and submitted its findings to the government, leading to the suspension of Dr Shahida and the scrub nurse, P S Dhanya.

Additionally, a four-member committee headed by RMO Dr Lekshmi PL has been constituted for a detailed probe.