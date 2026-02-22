For Malayali audiences, characters like Mamattikkuttiyamma and Mini from Aniyathipraavu remain unforgettable. Yet, actor Shalini has made a surprising and endearing confession — her own children have never watched any of her films.

The actor shared this on stage at the JFW Movie Awards 2026, offering a candid glimpse into her life away from cinema. After marrying Tamil star Ajith Kumar, Shalini stepped away from acting to focus on family. The couple have two children, Anoushka and Aadvik.

Recalling the amusing reality at home, Shalini said that her children often plan to watch her films but keep postponing it with a casual “we’ll watch later.” In fact, apart from occasionally watching songs, they have never sat through any of her movies in full. Turning playful on stage, she even made a direct appeal to them, asking if they could at least watch one film of hers.

She shared that every time they make a plan, it somehow gets pushed to another day. Recently, her daughter excitedly told her that a friend had narrated the story of one of her films and suggested they watch it together. Shalini readily agreed, touched by the enthusiasm, but that plan too never materialised. For now, she laughed, her children remain familiar only with the songs from her films, not the films themselves.