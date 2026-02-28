Director Chidambaram has strongly refuted claims made by some social media portals that suggested he would be collaborating with actor Dileep on his next film. According to the post, it was confirmed that Chidambaram, along with director Sathyan Anthikad, had teamed up with Dileep for an upcoming project. However, the post also mentioned that it is still uncertain whether Dileep would be working with director hit filmmaker Tharun Moorthy on a separate film.

In response, Chidambaram took to social media to express his displeasure, writing: "Please verify before you post trash,” The portal's post had also claimed that Chidambaram and Dileep would be collaborating on a survival thriller, a genre that Chidambaram clarified he was not a specialist in. “And I am not a survival thriller specialist," he added.

It’s worth noting that Chidambaram previously directed Manjummel Boys, a major hit in the Malayalam film industry. The film, which was a survival drama, followed a group of youngsters who embark on a trip to the Guna caves, only for their leisure journey to turn into a fight for survival. Based on a true story, Manjummel Boys starred Soubin Shahir, Ganapathy, and Sreenath Bhasi in lead roles.

Chidambaram’s direction of the film earned him critical acclaim, with Manjummel Boys winning Best Director, Best Film, and Best Screenplay at the 55th Kerala Film Awards.