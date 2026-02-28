Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp Google Profile links

Karamana: Three youths who were returning from work died in a bike accident here, early on Saturday morning. The deceased have been identified as Sajin (21), Rithwik, and Praveen (23).

They were employed at the White Dammar hotel nearby and were returning after work around 1.30 AM on Saturday when the bike lost control near a turn. The police said that the accident may have been caused by speeding.

Following the accident, the youths were rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital. However, they succumbed to their injuries. Among the trio, Sajin and Praveen were natives of Neyyattinkara, while Rithwik was from Odisha.

