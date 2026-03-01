The trailer of ‘Aadu 3 ' is out, and it looks like Shaji Pappan and gang are gearing up for their wildest ride yet. Written and directed by Mithun Manuel Thomas, the film promises a loud, colourful theatrical experience that blends the franchise’s signature comedy with a fresh dose of fantasy and action.

Right from the first few glimpses, the trailer hints that this isn’t just another reunion of familiar faces. There is a larger, more ambitious story in play, unfolding across two different timelines. That twist alone adds an extra layer of curiosity. How exactly these timelines connect, and what chaos Shaji Pappan and his eccentric gang unleash in each era, seems to be one of the film’s biggest hooks.

The big-budget comedy fantasy is set for a worldwide Eid release on March 19, 2026, and expectations are already sky-high among Malayalam cinema fans.

The trailer leans heavily into what the ‘Aadu’ universe does best: outrageous humour, chaotic action and a lineup of characters who are as lovable as they are unpredictable. But this time, there is a visible upgrade in scale. Fantasy elements are woven into the madness, suggesting that the film will be bigger, louder and more visually ambitious than its predecessors ‘Aadu’ and ‘Aadu 2’.

Earlier character posters had already teased something unusual by presenting the gang in two completely different looks. First came the vintage-era avatars, followed by their familiar present-day getups that audiences instantly recognise. That duality now makes more sense, with the trailer confirming that the story travels across different time periods.

Fan-favourite characters like Shaji Pappan, Dude, Arakkal Abu, Satan Xavier, Sarbath Shameer, P P Shashi and Captain Cleetus are all back, promising a nostalgia-fuelled riot. Adding to the excitement is a new character, Lara Kate, who appears to join the franchise’s chaotic universe this time around.

The ensemble cast is as packed as ever, featuring Jayasurya alongside Vinayakan, Indrans, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Noby, Nirmal Palazhi, Saiju Kurup, Harikrishnan, Bhagath Manuel, Sunny Wayne, Sudhi Koppa and Biju Kuttan. With such a crowd of comic powerhouses, the film seems poised to deliver a full-blown entertainer that thrives on chemistry and comic timing.

After the cult popularity of ‘Aadu’ and the box-office success of ‘Aadu 2’, the third instalment has naturally become one of the most awaited Malayalam franchise films. Interestingly, the subtitle ‘One Last Ride’ also hints that this may not be the final stop, and that the journey could continue in a subsequent part.