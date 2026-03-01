Rapper Vedan has given fans an intimate glimpse into one of the most personal chapters of his life, sharing the wedding video of his marriage to writer Navami Latha on social media. Warm, unfiltered and deeply emotional, the video captures not just the ceremony but the journey that led the couple to this moment.

The video opens with the registration formalities at Vedan’s residence in Thrissur, setting the tone for a simple yet meaningful ceremony. What follows is a montage of celebratory snippets, candid smiles and heartfelt family interactions, stitched together to reflect the warmth of the occasion. One of the most tender moments shows Vedan embracing Navami and kissing her on the forehead after the registration is completed, a gesture that instantly resonated with viewers online.

Adding to the emotional mood is the background score, the romantic track ‘Pottakaattil Poovaasam’ from the film Pariyerum Perumal, which lends a soft, nostalgic texture to the visuals.

Beyond the celebratory visuals, the video also includes moving snippets of Vedan and Navami addressing guests on stage. Speaking with visible emotion, Navami reflected on the journey that brought them together. “After all these years of struggles, we are finally coming together. We are extremely happy. Thank you to everyone who is here,” she said, drawing applause from the audience.

Vedan, in turn, spoke about the challenges they faced as a couple and the strength they found in each other. He acknowledged the difficulties Navami endured for standing by him and emphasised that their relationship had been shaped by both joy and hardship. He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the many people who supported them along the way, noting that words were not enough to fully convey his appreciation.

The video concludes on a note of gratitude, with Vedan thanking friends, family and well-wishers who stood with them through the years and celebrated their union.

The couple tied the knot on February 24 through a registered marriage held at Vedan’s house in Thrissur, with the Chembukkavu sub-registrar completing the formalities at the residence. Wedding photos from the ceremony had earlier gone viral, reflecting the public interest in the rapper’s personal milestone.