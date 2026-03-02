It takes courage to dress up as your favourite character and shout their catchphrase in front of five hundred fans, all equally passionate about pop culture. Expressing oneself with such honesty is nothing short of a superpower.

That’s exactly what Kochi Comic Con brought to Kerala—a chance for fans to become their favourite superhero, wearing their hearts on their sleeves.

Closing its two-day pop culture convention on March 1, the event left attendees already hoping for a second edition.

Marking its debut in Kerala, Kochi Comic Con featured stalls of comic book artists, merch sellers, and pop culture memorabilia that stirred the heart of anyone who grew up dreaming that a plane in the sky might be a caped crusader. On-stage performances included stand-up comedy sets by Nirmal Pillai, Rohan Joshi, and Gautham Govindan, as well as musical numbers by MHR, Joker, and Sreenath Bhasi’s Mosha Parra crew.

But beyond the celebrities and industry icons, what truly stood out on the closing day was Comic Con’s iconic cosplay competition—made for the fans who form the heart of the convention.

“This gives me a space to express myself,” said one cosplayer to Onmanorama. Be it anime, comics, or India’s own children’s digests, every fan’s interest was welcomed. Some described the convention’s arrival in the state as “long overdue,” reflecting the growing community of anime and pop culture enthusiasts in Kerala.

Adorning home-stitched outfits, welded armour, and 3D-printed gear, the fans’ dedication spoke volumes about how long they had waited for Comic Con to come to their home state. “The nearest one for Malayalis is in Chennai or Bangalore, so it’s nice to finally have it here,” said an attendee.

As the evening reached its peak, winners for the cosplay competition were announced in each category, and the organisers revealed the top cosplayer who qualifies for the Indian Championship of Cosplay—India’s premier craftsmanship-based cosplay competition.

Kochi Comic Con’s success lies not just in the fact that it finally arrived in the city with quality execution, but in creating a true gathering of geeks willing to travel a little to briefly inhabit the worlds they grew up loving.

With no post-credits scene required to keep fans wanting more, Kochi’s cosplayers are already hoping the convention will become an annual event.