Wayanad: Holding the document of his new home close to his chest, Suresh, a resident of Chooralmala, stood motionless, eyes brimming, as memories of his 22-year-old daughter Anusree — who perished in the devastating landslide — came rushing back. Beside him were his wife, Preetha, and daughters Bhagyasree and Devasree, their faces clouded with grief.“I feel more pain than happiness stepping into this new house,” Suresh said softly.

His family, which had been living in a rented house at Meppadi after losing everything, had struggled to rebuild life and continue the education of the two girls. Allotted House No. I-102 in Zone-1 of the township, Suresh said the new dwelling, with its spacious rooms and dining hall, offered comfort and relief. “We will shift once officials give the nod, as work on other houses is still progressing. A new home is a relief. But how can we be truly happy without our Anu?” he asked, his voice breaking.

Such deeply personal moments filled the air at Kalpetta, where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Wayanad Model Township and handed over keys and title deeds of 178 houses to selected beneficiaries in the first phase of the rehabilitation project for Mundakkai–Chooralmala landslide survivors on Sunday.

The Chief Minister consoles 70-year-old Madhavi from Chooralmala, who is in tears as she receives her land title deed. Photo: Special Arrangement

When 70-year-old Madhavi from Chooralmala received her land title deed from the Chief Minister, tears rolled down her cheeks as he paused to console her. Each family carried its own story of loss. Some were weighed down by memories of loved ones and homes buried under mud, while others still shuddered recalling their narrow escape from the sudden gush of mud and water that thundered down from a height of nearly 1,750 feet on the night of July 30, 2024 — a catastrophe that claimed 298 lives in Mundakkai and Chooralmala villages.

Seventy-six-year-old Amina Valoiyakodan, frail but determined, came to see her new house despite ill health. “Our house on Chooralmala road was completely destroyed, and many relatives died in the landslide. We survived only because we were shifted to a nearby house just before it struck. Standing here brings back those horrifying days,” she said. Calling the township a symbol of unity, she added, “We hope this unity gives us strength to face any challenge.” Amina’s daughter Zeenath and sons Jasir and Jasim will move into the new home with her.

At the special counters set up at the venue, many survivors who received documents broke down, hugging Revenue Minister K Rajan in gratitude.

For Latha, who lost her husband Sreenivasan and son Sreelesh, signing the document was an emotional moment. Accompanied by her daughter Akhila, she wiped away tears. “We are happy we finally have a home,” said Akhila, who recently completed her degree. “There was so much uncertainty about our future. Now we hope to move in soon. All blessings from my brother will be with us.”

A survivor tears up and hugs Revenue Minister K Rajan at the special counter set up at the venue. Photo: Special Arrangement

Ashraf Randodi, who lost six members of his family, sat in the front row awaiting his turn. A headload worker in Chooralmala, he said life had always been a struggle. “Getting a new home is a great relief. We are six now, including my son and grandson. We were waiting for this moment. For natives of Chooralmala and Mundakkai, this township is a new world to rebuild normal life,” he said.

Families have been advised to begin shifting once construction work across all clusters is completed. For the survivors of tragedy, the township is more than brick and mortar; it is a fragile bridge between a painful past and an uncertain but hopeful future, where memories of loss will remain, yet life slowly begins again.