Actor Anna Rajan has expressed her heartfelt apology amid controversy surrounding some video clips that have been circulating from the Attukal Pongala ceremony held on Tuesday. The actor clarified that she is a devoted follower of Attukal Amma and had attended the ceremony purely out of reverence. However, she noted that certain media footage had distracted from the true essence of the occasion.

In her post, Anna said she had placed her trust in the media present, but certain moments were captured and shared in a way that detracted from the sanctity of the event. "With folded hands and tears in my eyes.

This was my very first time offering Pongala at the holy feet of Attukal Amma. I arrived with only pure devotion, standing under the scorching sun, cooking with firewood, and chanting Her name with unwavering faith.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst this sacred moment, some unintended videos and clips were captured and widely shared. I had placed my trust and respect in everyone around me, including the media. It deeply hurt me to see certain moments highlighted in a manner that shifted focus away from the devotion of that day.

If my saree, my expressions, or anything about me inadvertently hurt the sentiments of any devotee, I sincerely seek forgiveness. That was never my intention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amma knows my heart. She understands the struggles, the heat, the prayers, and the sincerity behind my smile. That truth is enough for me. I will always remain a humble devotee of Attukal Amma, surrendering everything at Her lotus feet." Anna was among the celebrities who attended the Attukal Pongala festivities in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.