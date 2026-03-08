Actor Aju Varghese has shared a new location still of Mohanlal from the upcoming film directed by Tharun Moorthy. The image features Mohanlal in a striking mass avatar, twirling his moustache and standing confidently with his mundu folded up. The still quickly began circulating online and has since gone viral across social media.

Sharing the picture, Aju Varghese wrote that iconic characters played by Mohanlal instantly came to mind. “Neelan from Devasuram, Achu from Narasimham, Karthikeyan from Ravanaprabhu and Velayudhan from Naran flashed through my mind. But let’s wait for a different kind of arrival. L366 shooting. A Tarun Moorthy–Lalettan film,” he wrote. The post gained traction within minutes, with fans expressing excitement about seeing Mohanlal in this look on the big screen.

The yet-to-be-titled film marks the reunion of Tharun Moorthy and Mohanlal after the success of Thudarum. One of the highlights of the project is that Mohanlal will appear in a police role after a long gap. Meera Jasmine plays the female lead.

The ensemble cast also includes Manoj K. Jayan, Jagadish, Irshad Ali, Vishnu G. Varrier, Pramod Veliyanad, Kiran Peethambaran, Viji Vishwanath, Bhama Arun, Prarthana and Sajeevan in key roles.

The screenplay is written by Ratheesh Ravi, known for films such as Ishq, Alappuzha Gymkhana and Maharani. The film is produced by Ashiq Usman under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions.