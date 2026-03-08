Kochi: The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Conference (KCBC) on Sunday strongly criticised the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, alleging that the number of liquor outlets in the state is increasing while authorities have failed to effectively tackle alcoholism and drug abuse.

The KCBC Temperance Commission issued a circular, which was read out in Catholic churches across Kerala.

In the circular, Bishop Ambrose Puthenveettil, chairman of the commission, said anti-liquor and anti-drug initiatives are being carried out across 32 dioceses of the Catholic Church in the state.

“Even as the Church and various social organisations raise their voices against alcohol and drugs, authorities often fail to take effective measures to control or prevent their spread. Instead, the number of liquor outlets continues to grow,” the circular stated.

The KCBC alleged that despite earlier assurances to reduce the availability of alcohol, the government is opening new liquor outlets.

“Currently, the state has thousands of bars, beverage outlets and toddy shops,” it noted.

The commission also expressed concern over the illegal circulation of narcotic substances such as MDMA and hybrid cannabis in the state. According to official records, nearly 1,400 schools have turned into hotspots for drug-related activities.

“Even young children are being drawn into the drug network. If parents fail to remain vigilant, the future of our children will be at risk. Recent incidents—including murders, violent family disputes and other shocking crimes—highlight the grave consequences of alcohol and drug abuse,” the circular said.

The circular further claimed that alcohol and other intoxicants have deeply infiltrated homes, families and the younger generation.

“The impact of alcohol and drug abuse has severely affected society. Family ties are quietly breaking apart. Mothers weep behind closed doors. Children live in fear. Homes built with love are turning into places of conflict, violence and even murder,” it said.

The KCBC said the Church must rise like the prophets and confront this menace, adding that remaining silent in the face of such destruction would itself be sinful.

“The Church must act with full commitment to protect children and youth from addiction and safeguard their future,” it said.

The KCBC observed Anti-Liquor and Anti-Drug Day on Sunday, with several programmes organised by the commission in churches across the state.