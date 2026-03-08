Wayanad: A youth was killed and four others were injured after the car in which they were travelling veered out of control and crashed into a building in Koliyadi around 8.30 am on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Adil Shah (21), a native of Pattathu Moolam in Kolagappara. The injured are Amal (26) and Basil (24), both natives of Pulpally; Asif (24), a native of Meppadi; and Adarsh (23), a native of Nenmenikunnu in Noolpuzha.

Local residents rushed the youths to a private hospital in Sulthan Bathery, where Adil Shah succumbed to his injuries. Others are reported to be in stable condition. A police team from the Sulthan Bathery station examined the accident site and prepared an inquest report. Adil Shah's body will be handed over to the relatives after a post-mortem examination.

According to relatives, Adil Shah, a professional photographer, and his team were travelling to Palakkad to cover a programme when the accident occurred. He is survived by his mother Asiya, father Shereef and sister Dilshana.