Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp Google Profile links

Vaikom/Kottayam: In an impressive feat of endurance, Badri R Nath, a Class 6 student of Warwin School in Vaikom, swam across the Vembanad Lake with his hands tied.

The 11-year-old - son of Rinosh and Jisha of Chemmadi House, Padinjarekkara - began the swim at 7.07 am on Saturday from Karyattu Kadavu in Alappuzha. The attempt was flagged off by Udayanapuram panchayat president K G Raju. Battling strong waves that made the swim challenging, Badri reached Vaikom Beach at 9.40 am, completing the crossing in 2 hours and 33 minutes.

A felicitation meeting was held later, presided over by K G Raju, while Vaikom municipal chairman Abdul Salam Rawther inaugurated the event. Speakers included Udayanapuram panchayat member Mini Manakkaparambil, Vaikom municipal standing committee member D Ranjith Kumar, Fire and Rescue officer P Shine, theatre actor Pradeep Malavika, and ward councillor Rejimol.

Badri developed an interest in swimming at a young age and initially trained at the Udayanapuram Sree Muruga Swimming Club under retired Fire and Rescue officer T Shaji Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

He later underwent two months of intensive training at the Dolphin Aquatic Club under Biju Thankappan, practising in the Muvattupuzha River before attempting the lake crossing.

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.