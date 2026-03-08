Every year brings its share of memorable films, but the past year in Malayalam cinema has quietly marked a shift in how women are written, seen and remembered on screen. For decades, the industry has been driven largely by male superstars and male-centric narratives. Yet in many of the films that stood out recently, it was the women who stayed with audiences long after they left the theatre. They were not simply supporting characters orbiting around the hero. Instead, they shaped the emotional core of the stories, brought unexpected humour and, in some cases, even redefined the possibilities of mainstream cinema.

One of the most significant milestones came with Lokah: Chapter One – Chandra, which introduced Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero. The film gave audiences a character they had rarely seen in the industry before: a woman who leads the story not through romance or tragedy, but through strength, mythology and action. Played by Kalyani Priyadarshan, Chandra steps into the role of the legendary Kalliyankattu Neeli, bringing to life a folklore figure many Malayalis have grown up hearing about.

What made the moment feel important was not just the superhero element. Malayalam cinema has experimented with fantasy and mythology before, but female characters rarely carried that kind of cinematic weight. Here, the narrative allowed Chandra to exist fully as the hero of the story. Kalyani approached the physically demanding role with surprising ease, performing action sequences that required agility and conviction. More importantly, the character never needed a male counterpart to validate her strength. Watching a woman command the screen in a genre traditionally dominated by men felt like a quiet but powerful victory for many viewers.

If Chandra represented power and spectacle, another character from the year showed the beauty of quiet, unexpected storytelling. When Biana Momin arrived in Kerala for the shoot of Eko, she was entering unfamiliar territory. A retired teacher from Meghalaya, she had spent most of her life far away from the world of cinema. At the age of 70, acting was never something she imagined for herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet in Eko, she became Malathi Chettathi, an enigmatic presence who slowly captured the hearts of audiences. What makes her story remarkable is the courage it took to step into a film set where the language, culture and process were entirely new to her. Acting in Malayalam, a language she did not speak, could have easily felt overwhelming. Instead, Biana brought a sincerity and natural warmth to the character that made Malathi Chettathi unforgettable. Sometimes, cinema finds its most powerful performers not through auditions and training but through life itself.

The year also belonged, in a completely different way, to a character who became an internet favourite. Delulu, played by Riya Shibu, was the kind of quirky creation that Malayalam cinema occasionally surprises audiences with. A Gen Z ghost with a playful personality, Delulu formed an amusing and oddly touching camaraderie with Nivin Pauly’s character Prabhendu.

Almost instantly, the character’s name turned into a pop culture reference among younger viewers. Delulu’s appeal lay in her irreverence. She wasn’t written as a tragic spirit or a frightening supernatural entity. Instead, she had a mischievous charm that brought humour and freshness to the story. In many ways, the character reflected how Malayalam cinema has begun experimenting with tone and personality when it comes to writing women on screen.

Looking at these characters together reveals an interesting trend. The women who stood out in Malayalam films over the past year were not confined to one particular template. One was a superhero rooted in folklore, another was a mysterious elderly woman discovering a new phase of life, and another was a playful ghost with Gen Z energy. Their personalities were wildly different, yet each of them added something unique to the cinematic landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

This diversity signals a slow but meaningful evolution in storytelling. Filmmakers are beginning to understand that audiences respond to women characters who feel real, unpredictable and layered. Gone are the days when a heroine’s role was limited to romantic songs or emotional support for the hero. Increasingly, writers are crafting roles where women influence the direction of the story itself.

Another encouraging shift is the way these characters connect with different generations. Younger viewers find themselves drawn to quirky figures like Delulu, while older audiences appreciate the emotional depth of characters like Malathi Chettathi. At the same time, a superhero like Chandra appeals to viewers who want to see women occupy the same larger-than-life cinematic space long reserved for male protagonists.

Malayalam cinema still has a long journey ahead when it comes to gender representation, both on screen and behind the camera. But the past year has offered glimpses of what the future might look like when storytellers dare to imagine women differently.

From mythological heroes to unexpected newcomers and quirky supernatural personalities, these women have added colour, strength and unpredictability to the stories we watched over the past year. And if this is the direction Malayalam cinema is heading in, the years ahead promise even more exciting narratives led by women who refuse to stay in the background.