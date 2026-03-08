By the end of January, if someone had predicted that Sanju Samson would deliver India the T20 World Cup by early-March, it would have come off as a joke.

Sanju had a horrible campaign leading up to the World Cup, which gave the impression that, while he would be in the squad, he might hardly get a look in, just as in the 2024 World Cup. Though Sanju picked up his first World Cup medal in the Caribbean, he did not play a single match for Rohit Sharma’s side.

“When I was with the T20 World Cup-winning side in the West Indies, I couldn’t play a game. But I kept visualising, kept on dreaming, kept on working,” Sanju said post-match after India crushed New Zealand by 96 runs to retain the T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad.

“This is exactly what I wanted to achieve,” said the wicketkeeper batter, glancing at the ‘player-of-the-series’ award in his hand.

In the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Sanju scored a masterful 89 off 46 balls to power India to a massive 255/5. He had scored an 89 three days ago at the Wankhede to help India edge England in the semifinal. Four days before that, Sanju smashed an unbeaten 97 as India got the better of West Indies in a virtual shootout in the Super Eights stage at the Eden Gardens.

Without Sanju's three special knocks, there would have been no World Cup for India. As simple as that.

Yet this turnaround is nothing short of a miracle, given how Sanju struggled in the New Zealand series shortly before the World Cup. He made just 46 runs from five innings against the Kiwis. Sanju reflected on the series in his post-match interaction.

“After the New Zealand series, I was broke. I was completely out of my mind,” Sanju said. “I thought, ok, my dreams have been shattered. What else can I do? But God had different plans. Suddenly, I came back in the crucial games and did what I could for my country.”

In the 2024 World Cup, Sanju sat out for Rishabh Pant. Skipper Rohit Sharma famously considered giving him a chance in the final against South Africa, but the team management went back with Pant. Sanju so nearly had a repeat of 2024, of being a champion but not playing any part in it. But he got his due. “I am happy that I was courageous enough to dream about it,” Sanju said.