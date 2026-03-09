Vismaya Mohanlal is all set to make her grand debut in Malayalam cinema through ‘Thudakkam’, directed by Jude Anthany. The newcomer has written an emotional note to Jude, thanking him for his trust in her. It was Jude’s wife, Diyana who posted the photo of Vismaya’s postcard and gift hamper on her social media handle.

“Dear Jude Chetta, I want to extend my deepest gratitude for giving me the incredible opportunity to portray such a remarkable character. Thank you for believing in me and trusting that I could bring it to life. I am truly thankful for this experience—it has truly been a once-in-a-lifetime journey. A special thanks also to Diyana Chechi for the beautiful costumes,” wrote Vismaya in her heartfelt note.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diyana, on her part, shared her feelings on Instagram: “Your kind gesture means so much to me. It was a true privilege to design the costumes for you. You and Suchitra Chechi are both such warm and gracious people, and your kindness made our journey so much easier. You feel like a little sister to us." – Diyana’s Instagram post.

‘Thudakkam’ marks Jude Anthany’s latest directorial venture, following his success with 2018, solidifying his place as one of the most prominent filmmakers in Malayalam cinema. The film has been making waves, especially since it marks the grand debut of Vismaya, the daughter of superstar Mohanlal. Known for his ability to capture the struggles and real emotions of ordinary people, Jude has reportedly entrusted Vismaya with a truly remarkable role, showcasing her potential as a rising star.