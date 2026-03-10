Actor Timothee Chalamet has stirred widespread debate online after comments he made about ballet and opera went viral, drawing criticism from artists and performers across the cultural world.

The controversy began during a February 24 town hall discussion hosted by CNN and Variety, where Chalamet appeared alongside actor Matthew McConaughey. While speaking about the importance of movie theatres, the actor shifted the conversation to the performing arts and made remarks that many interpreted as dismissive.

“I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera, or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive’ even though no one cares about this anymore,” Chalamet said during the discussion. He attempted to soften the statement by adding that he meant no disrespect to performers, saying, “All respect to the ballet and opera people out there,” before joking that he had “lost 14 cents in viewership.”

However, the remark quickly spread across social media platforms and triggered strong reactions from the arts community. Several prominent institutions, including the Metropolitan Opera and the Royal Ballet, were among those referenced in the backlash as supporters of the centuries-old art forms defended their relevance.

Hollywood actor Jamie Lee Curtis was among the first major industry figures to respond publicly. She shared footage from a ballet company on Instagram, a move widely seen as a show of solidarity with dancers and performing artists.

Rapper Doja Cat also criticised the actor in a TikTok video that has since been deleted. The Grammy-winning artiste, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, pointed out the long cultural history behind the art forms.

“Opera is 400 years old, ballet is 500 years old,” she said in the video while addressing Chalamet’s comments. Referring to the actor’s statement that “no one cares” about these art forms anymore, she suggested that such traditions command respect because of their deep cultural roots and enduring influence.