New Delhi: Amid concerns over a potential fuel shortage triggered by tensions in West Asia, the Central government on Tuesday issued directions under the Essential Commodities Act (ECA) to ensure an uninterrupted supply of piped natural gas (PNG) for household cooking, along with LPG and compressed natural gas (CNG) for transport on a priority basis.

According to the order, the government has assessed that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has disrupted liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. Suppliers have also invoked force majeure clauses, which could result in the diversion of gas supplies to priority sectors.

The directive states that priority allocation will be maintained—subject to operational availability—at 100 per cent of the average gas consumption recorded over the past six months for key uses. These include domestic PNG supply, CNG for transport, LPG production (including shrinkage requirements), as well as fuel required for pipeline compressors and other essential operational needs. These categories have been classified under Priority Sector 1.

The Centre has also instructed refineries and petrochemical units to maximise the production of LPG and redirect crucial hydrocarbon streams into the LPG pool, reported IANS.

For fertiliser plants, classified as Priority Sector 2, gas supply will be maintained at 70 per cent of their average consumption over the past six months, depending on operational availability. The order also stipulates that these plants must use the supplied gas strictly for fertiliser production and not for any other purpose. A compliance certificate must be submitted to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) through the Ministry of Fertilisers.

Gas marketing companies have also been directed to maintain supplies to tea estates, manufacturing units and other industrial consumers—also placed under Priority Sector 1—at 80 per cent of their six-month average consumption via the national gas grid, subject to availability.

Additionally, City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies have been asked to ensure that industrial and commercial consumers connected to their networks receive at least 80 per cent of their average gas consumption over the previous six months, depending on operational availability.