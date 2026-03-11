Actor Askar Ali has spent nearly a decade quietly working to carve out his own space in Malayalam cinema. Though he is the younger brother of Asif Ali, Askar says he has always wanted to build his career through his own effort rather than rely on that association. Now, with Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu winning applause from audiences, the actor is finally enjoying a moment of validation.

Speaking to Manorama Online, Askar said the response to the film has been deeply satisfying, especially during theatre visits where he has been able to watch audiences react to the story. He admitted that he initially had some apprehension about how viewers would receive the film, given its experimental genre. “But seeing people connect with it everywhere is very exciting,” he said, adding that social media has been filled with viewers tagging him in reviews and reactions.

For Askar, the reception feels particularly meaningful after a long wait. The actor says every film he has done is close to his heart, but some projects did not receive the attention they deserved in theatres. “When people message or call to say they liked the film, the happiness feels like winning a cup and bringing it home,” he said, adding that the film has given him a much-needed boost.

His brother Asif Ali watched the film on its first day and shared encouraging feedback, telling him that his performance showed greater maturity. Askar says he often learns by observing his brother’s approach to cinema, particularly how he selects scripts and commits to each character. Despite being in the industry for nearly ten years, Askar has appeared in only six films so far, a decision he says was driven by his desire to focus on quality projects.

A video of Asif recording one of Askar’s scenes in the theatre recently went viral on social media. The actor says he saw the clip only after it started circulating online. “It was a proud moment,” he said, adding that it meant a lot to give his brother a reason to feel proud.

Askar also credited the film’s team for its success. Made on a modest budget, Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu is the lowest-budget film he has worked on so far. Many members of the crew, including the cinematographer, editor and music director, were newcomers, but the team’s shared energy and coordination, he says, are reflected in the film.

Up next, Askar will appear in a small role in Aaram, starring Saiju Kurup. He says he is currently listening to new stories and plans to move forward by choosing strong scripts.