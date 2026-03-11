Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and dedicate several key development projects in Kerala on Wednesday during a brief visit to the state that will also mark the formal launch of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Prime Minister’s visit, expected to last about four hours, combines development announcements with political outreach, with the NDA aiming to use the programme to project its ‘Viksit Keralam’ (Developed Kerala) plank ahead of the polls.

Modi is scheduled to land at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) around 11 am and fly by helicopter to INS Garuda at the Kochi naval base. From there, he will proceed to Marine Drive to inaugurate and address the golden jubilee conference of the All Kerala Dheevara Sabha at 11.30 am, an event seen as significant outreach to the influential coastal community.

He will then head to the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor. Following a short roadshow aimed at energising party workers, the Prime Minister will launch several Central government projects, including those of the Indian Railways.

ADVERTISEMENT

The political highlight of the visit will be the NDA’s election campaign convention at the stadium complex, where Modi is expected to formally kick off the alliance’s poll campaign. BJP state general secretary S Suresh has indicated that the event will feature key announcements. The Prime Minister is scheduled to leave for Tiruchirappalli by 2.30 pm from CIAL.

According to an official release issued on Tuesday, the Prime Minister will launch projects of various central ministries, including the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Ministry of Rural Development, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the Ministry of Railways during programmes in the coastal city.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the railway sector alone, projects worth around ₹142 crore will be inaugurated or dedicated to the nation. Modi will also flag off a new train service aimed at improving connectivity and promoting sustainable transport in the region.

As part of the programme, the Prime Minister will inaugurate three redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Shoranur Junction, Kuttippuram railway station and Changanassery railway station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Developed at a total cost of about ₹52 crore, the stations have been modernised with improved passenger facilities, better circulating areas and enhanced accessibility.

The redevelopment integrates local architectural and cultural elements while creating modern, safe and convenient travel spaces for passengers, a railway release said.

Key features include upgraded station buildings, improved waiting areas, better platform shelters, enhanced passenger information systems, lifts and escalators, improved lighting and free WiFi.

Modi will also dedicate to the nation the Shoranur–Nilambur railway line electrification project, a 65 km stretch developed at a cost of about ₹90 crore.

The electrification of this important rail section will enable faster and more efficient train operations by eliminating the need for locomotive change at Shoranur and will promote environmentally sustainable transport by reducing carbon emissions, the release said.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister will also flag off the Palakkad–Pollachi train service, which will improve rail connectivity between Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Officials said the new service will benefit daily commuters, pilgrims, traders and tourists travelling between the two states by providing a convenient and affordable transport option.

Ceremonial events will be held at Kuttippuram, Shoranur Junction, Changanassery and Palakkad, where local dignitaries, elected representatives, railway officials and passengers will participate.

The Pollachi MEMU service will also be given a reception at intermediate stations and at the destination.