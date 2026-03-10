The Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samithi (WPSS) on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking to revoke the environmental clearance granted for the proposed twin tunnel connecting Anakkampoyil in Kozhikode with the Kalladi region near Meppadi in Wayanad.

The petition comes days after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the rock excavation phase of the project on Friday. The Chief Minister initiated the first controlled blast for rock cutting at Swargamkunnu in Marippuzha near Anakkampoyil, marking the beginning of a crucial stage of construction. Officials had said the initial controlled blasting is a key step in the project, as it helps engineers assess the rock structure and geological conditions before proceeding with full-scale tunnelling work.

The 8 km long tunnel project is the first twin tunnel road project in Kerala and is being implemented by the Konkan Railway Corporation. The state government aims to complete the project within four years.

Aerial view of Anakkampoyil side of Anakkampoyil–Kalladi–Meppadi tunnel road project; Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: Facebook/Manorama

Construction work on the project had earlier been formally launched by the Chief Minister on August 31, 2025. The project has since received Stage-2 environmental clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, paving the way for the commencement of major construction activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, preparatory work is progressing on the Wayanad side as well. At Meenakshi Hills near Kalladi, close to Meppadi, soil excavation and reinforcement work using concrete structures are underway in the upper section of the proposed tunnelling area. The site is located near the Meenakshi Estate bridge on the Meppadi–Chooralmala state highway, about 8 km from Meppadi town. Controlled blasting for rock excavation in Meenakshi Hills is expected to begin in the coming weeks.