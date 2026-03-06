Kozhikode: In a major milestone for the ambitious tunnel road project linking Kozhikode and Wayanad districts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday formally inaugurated the rock excavation phase of the proposed twin tunnel connecting Anakkampoyil in Kozhikode with the Kalladi region near Meppadi in Wayanad.

The Chief Minister initiated the first controlled blast for rock cutting at Swargamkunnu in Marippuzha, near Anakkampoyil, marking the beginning of a crucial stage in the construction of the tunnel. Officials said the initial controlled blasting is a key step in the project, as it helps engineers assess the rock structure and geological conditions before proceeding with full-scale tunnelling work.

The 8 km long tunnel project is the first twin tunnel road project in Kerala and is being implemented by the Konkan Railway Corporation. The state government aims to complete the project within four years.

Construction work on the project had earlier been formally launched by the Chief Minister on August 31, 2025. The project has since received Stage-2 environmental clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, paving the way for the commencement of major construction activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, preparatory work is progressing on the Wayanad side as well. At Meenakshi Hills near Kalladi, close to Meppadi, soil excavation and reinforcement work using concrete structures are underway in the upper section of the proposed tunnelling area. The site is located near the Meenakshi Estate bridge on the Meppadi–Chooralmala state highway, about 8 km from Meppadi town. Controlled blasting for rock excavation in Meenakshi Hills is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

The proposed Anakkampoyil–Kalladi–Meppadi tunnel road is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Kozhikode and Wayanad district by providing an alternative route to the busy Thamarassery Ghat Road. The existing ghat road, popularly known as Churam Road, currently has nine sharp hairpin bends and often experiences heavy traffic congestion, particularly during tourist seasons and weekends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once completed, the tunnel is expected to reduce travel time between Kozhikode and Wayanad by around 45 to 60 minutes. Authorities believe the project will not only ease traffic congestion along the ghat road but also reduce the risk of accidents that frequently occur along the winding hill route.

Improved connectivity through the tunnel road is also expected to boost tourism, trade, and investment opportunities in both districts. Wayanad, a major tourist destination in Kerala, could see increased visitor flow due to easier access from Kozhikode city and its international airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project is also expected to bring significant benefits for residents in remote hill regions. Faster road connectivity will enable ambulances and emergency vehicles to reach major hospitals in Kozhikode much more quickly, which can be crucial during medical emergencies in interior areas of Wayanad.

Officials also noted that the tunnel road will help shorten travel distances between several major cities in Karnataka and northern parts of Kerala, strengthening interstate connectivity and improving the movement of goods and passengers across the region. The twin tunnel project is considered one of the most significant infrastructure developments aimed at transforming connectivity between the coastal plains of Kozhikode and the hill districts of Wayanad.