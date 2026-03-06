Kollam: Sakthikulangara Police have arrested four more people in connection with an assault during a temple festival that left an 18-year-old youth critically injured. With the latest arrests, the total number of accused held in the case has risen to six.

The injured youth, Harikrishnan, a native of Kunnathoor, is on ventilator support at a private hospital in Kollam. Those apprehended are Vimal (48), Sanal Kumar (52), Ratheesh Kumar (51), Shamil Raj (50), Sunil Kumar (58), and Shibin (24). Police said the accused will be produced before a court.

According to the FIR, Harikrishnan had gone to the temple with his brother Jayakrishnan (23) when a group of men confronted them. The accused allegedly attacked the brothers after being provoked by their presence in front of them.

Harikrishnan sustained serious injuries, including bleeding in the brain. He was initially taken to Kollam District Hospital before doctors shifted him to a private hospital, where he remains on ventilator support.

Police have booked the accused under Sections 296(b) (obscenity), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) and 118(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapons), and 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 3(5) (common intention).